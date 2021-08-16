Mansukh Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 response in Kerala with Pinarayi Vijayan & Veena George

Central Govt allocates ₹267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II; Additional ₹1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating medicine pool



Union Govt to support Center of Excellence for Telemedicine Facilities in Kerala



Paediatric ICUs along with10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility at every district hospital, to prioritise the health of children

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare discussed the Public Health Response to COVID-19 in Kerala with Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister of Kerala Ms Veena George today. Union Health Secretary and Senior Health officials of the State were also present. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted the proceeds of the meet in a thread.