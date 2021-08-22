Kerala celebrates quiet Onam as President, PM and CM wish people

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala celebrated a quiet Onam for the second consecutive year amid the pandemic with people mostly confined to their homes on the day of 'Thiruvonam'.

The biggest festival of the state which usually sees people engaged in various games was celebrated without any fanfare. However, with the shops and establishments open and flowers flooding the markets and temples also open, the basic requirements of the festival were met.

President Ram Nath Kovind , Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among a galaxy of leaders who wished the people.

President Kovind in his tweet message from his official handle said, "Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens. This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of our farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity to all fellow citizens."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Onam is a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also wished the people of the state. In a message the Governor said, "The celebrations of Onam rekindle the legacy of life equality, oneness, and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity. I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while wishing the people of the state said, "Every year Onam grants people the hope and energy to overcome life's hurdles and difficulties. Let this Onam, too, fill us with renewed hope and unite us. Let us uphold the values of equality, peace, and fraternity and move forward together for a brighter future. Wishing Thiruvonam Day greetings to everyone."

Onam, according to belief, is the return of King Mahabali to the state who as a ruler had ensured that everyone lived in peace and harmony. Gods or rather Deva's envious of his popularity sought the help of Lord Vishnu to banish him into the netherworld. However, before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Lord Vishnu that he be allowed to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day which this year falls on August 21.

Keralites across the globe celebrate the 'Thiruvonam' star on the Malayalam month of 'Chingam' as Onam. They lay floral carpets in front of their homes, eat a primarily vegetarian lunch with many varieties on a banana leaf and wear new clothes.

The business year of Kerala revolves around Onam with the maximum advertisement revenue being generated during Onam days. Almost all shops including textiles, jewellery, utensils, vegetables and fruit do brisk business during Onam.

