Complete lockdown in Kerala on July 31, Aug 1 due to rise in COVID cases

There will be a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 in Kerala in view of the rising number of COVID positive cases, State Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy has said.After assessing the current situation of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, additional guidelines have been issued for strict implementation by the enforcing authorities from 00:00 hrs of July 29, the Chief Secretary said in his order on Wednesday evening.As part of COVID-19 containment activities, the Local Self Government Institutions (LSGls) in Kerala were categorized based on the 7-day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and certain relaxations onlockdown were extended to the areas where the TPR is less and special intensified stringent restrictions are being implemented in the areas where TPR is high, he said.Existing categorisation of LSGls and restrictions/relaxations in respective categories will continue.Photo studios will be permitted to function in LSGIs on allowable days in view of the NEET examination requirements.Price section of Economics and Statistics Department is included as an essential service for working on all days with required staff.Shops selling seeds and fertilizers will be permitted in the essential category.The Kerala Books and Publication Society (KBPS) is allowed to function on Saturday and Sunday as well for the purpose of printing text books.The complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 (Saturday and Sunday) will be based on the guidelines issued for June 12 and 13, 2021, he added.—UNI