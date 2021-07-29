Yeddy’s Master Stroke

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Evincing his ‘singularly monopolistic’ prowess, clout among the masses {may not be of all hues but still…} in entire Karnataka, ousted, deposed, forcibly removed from the state’s Chief Ministership on flimsiest charges of his “old age and hence weak”, Bookanakere Siddalingappa ‘Yeddy’ Yeddyurappa has bounced back in his own way to belittle the BJP High Command, strongly influenced by his critics for what reasons are not known as yet. Yeddy in one stroke has displayed his power by according OBC status to all the Lingayats in the state. This way, in one stroke, he has entitled them all to avail of the “special reservations for the Lingayats of all hues”. Currently, Lingayat community is not one entity, but a group of 99 castes and sub-castes, including those belonging to SC and OBC. But from now on, they all are Lingayats. A unique caste-related development in the whole country, say social observers in the national capital Delhi.

According to them, such “OBC move” of Yeddy will not only have a far-reaching effect on other castes in entire Karnataka but in other states as well stretching up to the Northern parts of the country where say, Yadavs, fully divided among themselves on their sub-caste basis. Even Ahirs who are said to be part of Yadavs are officially not so. They too may well conjoin with, rather merge into, the Yadavs. All together as one entity spread all through the country including south, the strength of the Yadavs could well be fathomed. The same with countrywide spread Jats, Gujjars, Thakurs, Brahmins, SCs, STs etc.

It may well be mentioned here that already, Yeddy is flooded with numerous “flash” from them for showing them a “specific way” to reaffirm themselves in the “minute caste ridden Indian society” that surely is “not for all, not by all, not of all” to say the least how the reps of various castes are constantly humiliated by the “privileged caste members who are very, very few and can be counted in fingers”. From now on, “united castes” will defy them, thanks to Yeddy, The GodFather to them. Widely stated to be ousted Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's master plan : Central OBC status for Lingayats. Lingayat community is not one entity, but a group of 99 castes and sub-castes, including those belonging to SC and OBC. Lingyat as OBC has on the agenda for the Yeddy-Cabinet long, according to sources. before present status for them, Lingayats or Veerashaiva-Lingayats were considered backward class in Karnataka and they came under Category 3B with a 5% reservation.

But to keep his Lingayat-dominance intact. Yeddy adhered to demand of OBC status for the Lingayat or Veerashaiva-Lingayat by over hugely influential 200 seers from the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat or Lingayat community…They even congregated in the city and mounted pressure on the government for their inclusion under the central OBC list.

Under the central OBC list, Veerashaiva-Lingayats will get a share in 27% reservation in jobs and educational institutions. They then were supported by the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his most trusted aide B S Paramashivaiah, the chairperson of the recently formed Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. He joined the seers in threatening to start agitation if their demand was not met. The show of strength came at a time when the Panchamasali community (a numerically strong sub-sect) is seeking Category 2A reservation in Karnataka.

The then Chief Minister Yediyurappa announced that the decision on including the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the Central OBC list would be taken after discussions with the central leaders of the party. “The decision on Veerashaiva-Lingayat will be taken after visiting Delhi. Today, we will not make a decision . Even my Cabinet colleagues expressed a similar view. This is an important decision that will need further discussion,” the Chief Minister officially told presspersons.

It is learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Chief Minister that the proposal on recommending the OBC status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community needed discussions within the party before the Cabinet took a decision. Earlier, it was on the Cabinet agenda. Follow up actions subsequently were taken step by step and duly announced

By Yeddy who was facially glum, indifferent. But he created a history. And he did show that he is not at all “old”. Others are. Strategywise he is nothing short of Chanakya.

Currently, the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, politically dominant in the State, is included in the Karnataka OBC list under Category 3B with a 5% reservation based on income. The State government has proposed to recommend inclusion of the entire community in the Central OBC list to get benefits in Central government jobs and educational institutions. Currently, only 16 sub-sects of Veerashaiva-Lingayats were considered in the Central list of the OBCs. From all this, is it true that Yeddy is old, huh?!?