Subdued Yoga day celebrations across Karnataka due to Covid

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa and health minister, K. Sudhakar jointly launched the International Yoga Day by performing Asanas (body postures) at the chief minister's official residence - Cauvery on Monday.





Due to Covid restrictions, Karnataka opted to observe International Yoga Day in a subdued manner, keeping with this year's theme -- Be with Yoga, Be at Home and Yoga for Wellness.





The seventh International Yoga Day celebration was organised by the Ayush Department which emphasised on holding the event virtually in view of the Covid induced restrictions and the programmes were conducted as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.





Yediyurappa along with Sudhakar watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech virtually on Yoga in Delhi to mark the commencement of the International Yoga Day observation.





Launching the Yoga Day celebrations in the state, Yediyurappa said that Yoga plays vital role in fighting respiratory diseases like Corona. "Yoga is the most simple and side effect free medicinal system evolved by our ancestors centuries ago. If everyone practices Yoga as the part of their daily lifestyle, it would not only help people fight respiratory diseases like Corona but will also take care of mental health as well," he said.





Deputy chief minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also chairman of organising committee of the state Yoga Day celebrations, marked the Yoga Day celebration at a separate function in Bengaluru while Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R. Nirani launched the programme in Kalaburgi district, of which he is in charge.





"Yoga has proven to be scientific and helpful in battling respiratory diseases like Coronavirus, as it provides holistic health by enhancing fitness of the body and mind," said Narayan, a medical doctor by profession, after the launch.





At the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly decided in September 2014 to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 every year the world over for physical, mental and spiritual wellness.





--IANS



