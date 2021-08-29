Puri inaugurates Western Extension of Bengaluru Metro Project Phase-2

Paradigm Shift in our approach to urbanisation in the last 7 years under the visionary leadership of the PM: Union Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, in the presence of Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, today inaugurated the 7.5-km long Western Extension Metro Line under Phase-2 of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, from Mysore Road to Kengeri Metro Station.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said, “Bengaluru is one of the major engines of economic growth for the entire country, with strong presence in information technology, biotechnology and applied sciences research. The city accounts for nearly 38% of total IT exports from the country. The Inauguration of the Western Extension Metro Line today is a step towards enabling faster commute and smart mobility options in the City.” The minister further added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there has been a paradigm shift in the approach towards urbanisation and the government is determined to provide world class infrastructure to the citizens.

Elaborating on the progress of Metro Rail in the country, the Shri Puri said that the the operational punctuality of Bengaluru Metro is 99.8% which is one of the best amongst all metro networks in the country. Since the inauguration of first metro line in Delhi in 2002, today about 730 kms of metro lines are operational in 18 different cities. About 1,049 kms of metro rail / RRTS projects are under construction in various cities”.

Thanking the Central Government for all the cooperation, Karnataka Chief Minister said, “The state believes that with the support and guidance of Central Government, the state will overcome the challenges in building new urban centres. Nava Karnataka for Nava Bharat will help the vision of New India come true”.

Details about the Metro Line inaugurated

The extension is 7.53 km long elevated metro at the western end of the currently operational 18.1 km purple green (East-West) line. This Western Extension has 6 New Stations beyond Mysore Road Metro Station on the operational line namely; Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri Metro Stations



The extension has 6 new stations beyond Mysore Road Metro Station on the currently operational line. On commissioning of this section, (East-West) purple line metro corridor will become 25.63 km long with 23 stations. The construction on this section was started in Feb 2016. Parking facility is provided at Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi and two levels parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro Station.



This extension is estimated to result in incremental ridership of 75,000 in 2021. Every station is provided LED lights, 8 escalators and 4 elevators. Besides, roof-top solar plants which will be installed by March 2022.



Energy efficient LED lights have been provided at all 6 stations. All the stations are provided with entry/exits opening onto the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop area for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads. Public can use the stations for crossing the Roads through unpaid area.



The fare for travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs. 56/- and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, would be Rs. 60/-. Travel time from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be 52 minutes. Further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta (2km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022.