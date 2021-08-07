NIA arrests one more accused from K'taka in ISIS-Voice of Hind case

Damudi had created multiple pseudo IDs on different chat platforms, officials said on Friday.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Jufri Jawhar Damudi from Karnataka's Bhatkal in connection with an ISIS module case after carrying out searches at two locations.

An NIA official here said that the anti-terror probe agency has arrested Damudi in connection with ISIS-Voice of Hind case.

"A cyber entity by the name of ‘Abu Hazir Al Badri' was a key ISIS operative, who was involved in translating Voice of Hind into south Indian languages. After further dissemination, the entity was identified as Damudi, a resident of Bhatkal, who was arrested on Friday in a joint operation carried out by the NIA and Karnataka Police," the official said.

"This cyber id was also used to radicalise and recruit people," the official said, adding that Damudi is the younger brother of Adnan Hasan Damudi, who was arrested for ISIS related activities in 2016 and is currently under detention in a separate NIA case.

The official said that Damudi was in touch with the ISIS leadership operating out of Afghanistan-Pakistan region, who provided him propaganda materials and also gave directions for their dissemination.

For this purpose, Damudi had created multiple false Ids on encrypted chat platforms. He was also a member of various online propaganda channels of ISIS.

During the searches conducted on Friday, a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, SD cards etc. were seized, the official said.

A case was registered on June 29 this year in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India had created a network by assuming pseudo online identities wherein ISIS related propaganda materials were disseminated for radicalising and recruiting people into the ISIS fold.

The official said that earlier, the NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11 and arrested three accused persons -- Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone -- all residents of Anantnag in J&K.

