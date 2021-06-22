Two migrant labourers die due to electric shock in B'luru

Bengaluru: Two young migrant labourers died on the spot due to electric shock in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the police said.





According to the police, the incident took place when the duo passed urine near a high-tension transformer situated in Kalasipalya police limits when they had gone to pick up their relatives.





The police added that they have booked a case against Bengaluru Electric Supply Company (Bescom) for its negligence.





The police identified the deceased as Kariyappa (22) and Rangappa (19), both from Manvi taluk of Raichur district.





"These migrant labourers had come to work with a private company for one year. They were deployed in construction work of a major storm water drain in Kalasipalya," the police explained.





Kalasipalya is one of oldest commercial hubs of Bengaluru's central business district area.





The police has registered a case and an investigation is underway.





--IANS



