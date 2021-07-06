Mekedatu project across Cauvery river will be implemented for sure, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery river will be implemented for sure.





The state of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are at loggerheads over the construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.





Interacting to media persons, Bommai said, "We will continue the legal fight against Tamil Nadu for the rights of the farmers of Cauvery Valley in the state of Karnataka. We are confident that we will win. We will implement the Mekedatu plan. We will get all the clearances required by the central government based on the Supreme Court's order and direction."





He said the Mekedatu project will facilitate the adequate management of water between the two states catering to the needs of drinking water and electricity.





Bommai alleged that the Tamil Nadu government creating hurdles without any reason given the fact the scheme is designed to benefit both of the states.





Asked about the use of satellite phone at the Karnataka border by forest wealth traffickers, the Home Minister said, "We have been keeping an eye on the use of satellite phones on the Kerala border. Tracking is done constantly. Radars have been made in some areas, especially in the forest. We have taken action to detect illegal forest wealth trafficking." (ANI)












