No reason for Karnataka to stop Mekedatu dam project, says Home Minister Bommai

Bengaluru: Amid the rising tension between the Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka governments over the Mekedatu dam project, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government will stop the project.



Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "The Government of India has to consider Karnataka's request as per law. As per the Cauvery Tribunal order, already a Cauvery Tribunal Board is in place which monitors the whole thing. Hence, everything is settled. There is no reason for the Government of Karnataka to stop this project."

This comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the construction of the Mekedatu dam by the Karnataka government over the Cauvery river.

"Tamil Nadu filed a miscellaneous application in Supreme Court. The SC has not issued any prohibition. Karnataka has right to do the project and safeguard people's interest as drinking water is the main component," the Home Minister said.

"We will go ahead with this project, we are 100 per cent committed to this project. We will put all our might to get all the clearances and I am quite confident that the Government of India will give justice to Karnataka," he added.

Responding to the comments of Bommai, Tamil Nadu Water Resource Durai Murugan said that the state has the right to take a legal course of action to stop Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

"If Karnataka Home Minister says that they will construct the dam, similarly we have the right to take a legal course of action to stop them (Karnataka) from constructing Mekedatu dam," Murugan said.

"Supreme Court has given direction on how much water and when is to be discharged to Tamil Nadu. To say that Karnataka will be constructing Mekadatu dam against the Supreme court order is like dismissing their order," he added. (ANI)