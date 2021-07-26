Karnataka Governor dissolves BSY-led Council Of Ministers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has dissolved the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with immediate effect.



"In exercise of powers conferred on me under Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, I Thawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Shri BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect," Gehlot said in a notification released to the press.



"BS Yediyurappa shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made," he added.



Meanwhile, supporters of Yediyurappa shut down shops and commercial establishments in his hometown Shikaripura in Shivamogga district after he tendered his resignation.



Earlier in the morning, Yediyurappa tendered his resignation as chief minister to Gehlot at Raj Bhavan. He also said he had resigned on his own and there was no pressure from the central leadership.



“There was no pressure from Prime Minister Narendra, Amit Shah, and Nadda. This is my own decision. I have taken this decision to give the opportunity to others to become chief minister. I once again thank the people of the state for having given me a chance to serve as the chief minister," he said.



Yediyurappa said he is determined to strengthen the party and bring it back to power.



Asked who will replace him, Yediyurappa said it is left to the central leadership to decide on the new chief minister.



"I would not propose anyone's name. Whoever the central leadership makes the new chief minister, we all will work together and bring the party back to power (in the next election)," he said.



Yediyurappa is an eight-time MLA from Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district and served as chief minister for a record four times.



He is the only man to serve as the CM four times in Karnataka and also the only one to serve 3 times as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.



