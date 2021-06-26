Karnataka on alert in border areas to keep track of Delta+ strain

Bengaluru: Raising concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday directed officials intensify its surveillance on border areas to keep track of passengers those arriving from these states





After a meeting with ministers and bureaucrats concerned to discuss strategies to curb the spread of new mutant - Delta Plus - of coronavirus' Delta variant, he, in a statement, said that there is need to increase surveillance on border areas to keep check on its carriers entering from neighbouring states.





"We need to subject everyone who arrive from Maharashtra and Kerala to tests as in these states, Covid cases are still on the rise and cases related to Delta Plus mutant were also recorded more in number in these states than in southern states," he said





Yediyurappa contended that at least in Karnataka, the Delta Plus strain has not yet appeared on large scale as of now and things are under control in this regard.





He also instructed the authorities concerned to identify malnourished children and provide them nutritious food and medical care that is required.





Earlier in the day expressing similar concerns, Health Minister K. Sudhakar observed that there is a surge in cases in Kerala where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent.





"We need to be cautious as we share a border with this state. Same is with Maharashtra too. We need to conduct more tests in border areas. We have instructed the district administration to conduct more tests in border areas to keep tight vigil on the spread of Delta Plus strain," he said.





However, the minister firmly ruled out sealing down borders. "It is not appropriate to close the borders. We need to be extra cautious at bus and railway stations," he said.





He said that there are two cases of Delta Plus variant in the state, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru, both with mild symptoms.





"The one in Mysuru is completely recovered. There was no severity in both the cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about this mutant," he said.





The minister reiterated that genome sequencing is carried out regularly to detect new strains.





"We are planning to set up six genome sequencing labs at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura," he added.





--IANS



