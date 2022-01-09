Karnataka: A land of robust arts and culture

Manohar Yadavatti

Bengaluru/Dehradun (The Hawk): Karnataka happens to be a vibrant state with robust arts and culture to its credit while Kannada, the main language spoken by most populous of the state is more than 2,000 years old. Kannada has also been classified as a one of the classical languages of the country. The state, hitherto called as Mysuru came into being during 1956 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis. Thanks to Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs, the state was renamed as Karnataka on 01 November, the state formation day, in 1973. According to the 2014 census the population of the state is 6.41 crore.

Four Revenue Divisions: The South Indian state facing the Arabian Sea on the South West comprises of four revenue divisions namely Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi with 31 districts. It also borders Goa on the North West, Maharashtra on the North, Telangana to the North East and Andhra Pradesh on the East, Tamil Nadu to the South East and Kerala on the South. It happens to be the only state in South India having land borders with the remaining four sister states. The state covers an area of 191,791 square kilometres (74,051 square miles) or 5.83 percent of the total geographical area of the country. It also is the sixth largest state. Even the economy of Karnataka is sixth largest with Rs 16.39 trillion (US$220 billion) in gross domestic product and a per capita GDP of Rs 231,000 (US$3,100).

Sanskrit speaking village: Apart from a majority of the people speaking Kannada, different sections also converse in other languages like Urdu, Konkani, Marathi, Tulu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kodava and Beary. Muttur in Shivamogga district is the lone village in the whole of the country wherein people communicate only in Sanskrit.

Karnataka and Uttarakhand: Karnataka has been paired with Uttarakhand under “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat”, a concept to share culture, tourism and literature with one another. Perhaps there are many similarities between the two distant states. Uttarakhand attracts tourists from across the country and worldwide for pilgrimages, tourism, environmental spots, mountaineering, yoga and many other such reasons. So does Karnataka in a big way for almost the same reasons. Much more significant factor is that Karnataka and more so Bengaluru happens to be a mini India. Thanks to the true cosmopolitan nature of the city, a majority of the Information Technology (IT) professionals are based out of here. Not only IT professionals, you name the trade, people belonging to the whole country, including Uttarakhand can be seen in big numbers.

Uttarakhand on the pathway to progress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently in Haldwani, the third most populous city and largest commercial market in Uttarakhand. Apart from being the largest city of the Kumaon region it’s also known as the state’s financial capital for being a base to most of the commercial, economic and industrial activities of the hilly terrain state.

Decade of Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the occasion was full of praises for the tiny state and contribution of its people. He declared that with initiatives like Char Dham Project, New Railway lines, Hydel projects, Industrial, Commercial and Tourism among many others, the decade is going to be the Decade of Uttarakhand.

Sought after destinations: Karnataka has enough tourist spots. The state boasts of any number of hot destinations which continue to be frequented by enthusiasts, tourists, pilgrims and people from all walks of life, although for different purposes. Karnataka has two UNESCO World Heritage sites, Hampi and Pattadkal, both are popular destinations and major tourist attractions. The ruins at Hampi, the erstwhile capital city of the Vijayanagar rulers in the newly carved Vijayanagar district attracts tourists from all over the globe for its heritage status. It is an ancient village on the banks of Tungabhadra River. Pattadakal village in Bagalkot district can be termed as a historic town full of archaeological monuments. The marvellous structures were built during the 18th century by the Chalukya dynasty kings. According to historians, the architectural works here are construed as the foundation of beautiful art works elsewhere in the state. Badami, close-by, is renowned for cave temples and historical monuments, which are intact even to this day. The capital city of the Chalukyas surrounds the Agastya lake.

World famous Mysuru Dasara: Mysuru is another historic city well-known for its annual cultural fete Mysuru Dasara. Dasara is not only a state festival, but an occasion for all art and culture lovers from across the world to rejoice the nine days festival.