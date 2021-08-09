'I will handle them': Bommai on disgruntled ministers

Bengaluru: With two ministers raising their voice against allocation of portfolios to them, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that both he and the party were "capable of handling" the dissatisfaction among some members of his government.

Municipal Administration Minister, N. (M.T.B.) Nagaraj and Environment Minister, Anand Singh have openly expressed their displeasure over their portfolios.

Both were among the 17 legislators who crossed over from Congress and Janata Dal-S in 2019, bringing down the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, and enabling the BJP to come to power.

Interacting with media on the sidelines of a function, Bommai said that naturally everyone will have a desire for certain ministries, but it cannot be made public. "At the same time, everyone can't get the portfolio they ask for. He (Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it," he said.

He said that he had told Singh that he was aware of his sentiments. "I will make every effort in a manner to retain his honour. He too agreed with it," he said, adding that he has also spoken to Nagaraj.

Taking to Twitter, Nagaraj said that both former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and new Chief Minister Bommai "have not kept their word".

"Previous CM BSY jii and present CM Basavaraj Bommai jii have not kept their word. I am not happy with allotted portfolio. Will take a call in this regard in 2-3 days," Nagraj added in another tweet.

On his part, Singh told reporters: "I had not asked for this... I had requested the party leadership. I can only say that my request has not been considered, but cannot make any comments or criticism against it. I'm planning to meet the Chief Minister and make a request to him again."

However, after meeting the Chief Ministers, both remained tight-lipped about what had transpired. Singh walked out hurriedly without taking the media's queries, while Nagaraj stated that he would "continue" in the present ministry.

Bommai had allocated portfolios to 29 ministers on Saturday and most retained the same portfolios that they were allocated in the previous Yediyurappa government.

—IANS