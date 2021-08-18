Deve Gowda urges Centre to act ‘humane’ on Afghan crisis

Bengaluru: Describing the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan as a "difficult moment for India", Janata Dal (S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to respond in a "humane manner".

Taking to Twitter, Gowda, who served as Prime Minister from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997, said India should develop an independent policy towards Afghanistan, which has now come under the Taliban.

"Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country. It is a difficult moment for India and the entire region," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"We have to respond in a human manner besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighbourhood," the JD-S supremo added.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the Afghanistan crisis, Karnataka's Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister, V. Sunil Kumar in his tweet stated that the inhuman Taliban has taken over the Afghanistan capital, leading to the suspension of women's rights and the taking over of a radio station that now broadcasts Quran instead of music.

"Such fanaticism is exceeding the extreme limits. I pray for the defeat of fanaticism and the return of democracy," Kumar said, slamming the Talibani regime in his tweet.

