COVID: RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate mandatory to enter Karnataka from Maharashtra

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government has made a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine compulsory for train passengers coming to the state from Maharashtra, informed South Western Railway on Tuesday.





"The Government of Karnataka on June 28 has taken special surveillance measure to contain the surge of COVID-19 has issued circular that negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra," the government said in a statement.





Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5.





As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka reported 3,450 fresh COVID cases, 5,933 discharges and 93 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)



