New Covid cases dip below 3k in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With the pandemic's second wave on decline, new Covid cases dipped below 3,000 in Karnataka, while 88 succumbed to the infection in a day, said the state health bulletin on Friday.





"Only 2,984 positive cases were registered on Thursday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,49,997, including 53,871 active cases, while recoveries shot up to 27,60,881, with 14,337 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.





As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported only 593 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 12,14,828, including 23,424 active cases, while 11,75,748 recovered, with 10,674 patients in the last 24 hours.





The disease claimed 88 lives, including 11 in Bengaluru, 13 in Dakshin Kannada and 10 in Ballari districts, taking the state's death toll to 35,222 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.





After Bengaluru, 457 new cases were registered in Mysuru, 302 in Dakshin Kannada and 271 in Hassan district across the state on Thursday.





Out of 1,55,101 tests conducted across the state during the day, 34,642 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,20,459 through RT-PCR method.





Positivity rate dropped to 1.92 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.94 per cent across the state on Thursday.





Meanwhile, 1,83,967 people, including 61,429 above 45 years and 1,18,100 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.





"Cumulatively, 2,30,98,976 people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.





--IANS



