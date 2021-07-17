CM Yediyurappa takes a break, enjoys idlis at restaurant after meeting BJP chief, Rajnath

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after meeting BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh enjoyed a plate of idlis and vadas at a restaurant at the Ashoka Hotel here on Saturday.







He had on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Ever since Yediyurappa has come to Delhi, speculation is rife of his possible replacement as chief minister although he has dismissed such rumours saying, "not at all and such a situation has not yet come".



His visit to the Sagar Ratna restaurant at the hotel, near the Karnataka Bhavan, was unexpected.



Yediyurappa had idlis and vadas along with coffee. He was at the restaurant along with his son B Y Vijayendra and grandson Shashidhar Mardi, and MLC Lehar Singh besides personal secretary Girish Hosur.



After separate meetings with Nadda and Singh, the chief minister said that he was told to strengthen the party in the state and ensure it comes to power again. —PTI