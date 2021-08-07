Bengaluru reports 441 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka capital Bengaluru has reported 441 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours while 434 persons recovered from the disease, health officials said on Friday.

The death toll remained at single digit -- 7, taking the overall toll to 15,909.

The positivity rate dropped slightly from 0.70 per cent in the last week to 0.65 per cent this week. The total active cases in the state capital touched 8,560 on Friday. A total of 64,519 tests were done in the last 24 hours.