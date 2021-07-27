Arun Singh arrives in B'luru ahead of BJP MLAs meet tonight

After arriving in Bengaluru, Arun Singh said, the BJP will utilize the experience of and take guidance from B.S. Yediyurappa as he has contributed immensely to the party and has done good work in governance.

Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka unit in-charge Arun Singh, accompanied by the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) on Tuesday afternoon from New Delhi to oversee the legislature party meet scheduled to take place later on the day.

"Yediyurappa has resigned and has done good work in the last two years. His guidance and experience has been utilized by the party earlier and it will be utilized in future also. The new chief minister will be elected in the state legislature party meeting as per the orders of the central party parliamentary board," he underlined.

Singh reached Bengaluru ahead of Union Ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy, the central observers for the selection of the next chief minister in the state.

Nalin Kumar Kateel stated that the legislature party meeting has been convened on Tuesday evening and a decision will be made there.

The legislature party meet is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at a private hotel. Singh and Kateel are going to monitor the arrangements to organize the meeting and ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings. Pradhan and Reddy are expected to land in Bengaluru at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, former ministers Basavaraj Bommai and R. Ashok have said that it will take another two or three days to make an announcement of the new chief minister candidate. "Today the opinion of legislators will be collected and it will be conveyed to the high command. Then, the high command will announce the name," Ashok said.

Basavaraj Bommai said that there is a procedure in the party to select the new chief minister. Firstly, it will be discussed in the legislature party meeting. Then the core committee will finalise and send a name to the Centre. That, in turn, will be discussed in the core committee and then the parliamentary board will take a call on that, he added.

--IANS