High Drama At Bengaluru School, As Parents Allege Bias Against Muslim Students

Bengaluru: High drama prevailed at a Bengaluru school in Karnataka on Saturday as parents of Muslim students alleged bias engaging in a heated debate with the Principal. The school management dismissed one teacher Shashikala for creating unnecessary problems.

The incident took place at the Vidyasagar English School situated in Chandra Layout locality of Bengaluru. The parents who gathered in large numbers alleged that their wards have been insulted by a lady Mathematics teacher Shashikala who has spoken ill about their religion, hijab, and other religious practices. They demanded immediate action against the teacher and questioned the Principal.

—IANS