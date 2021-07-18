Shelter home director accused of sexually assaulting minors dies in jail

A 46-year-old director of a shelter home in Jharkhand, who was accused of sexually assaulting minor inmates, died in Ghaghidih Jail in East Singhbhum district due to some health complications on Saturday, an official said.Director of the shelter home, Harpal Singh, along with its warden and two others, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh and brought to Jamshedpur on transit remand last month."Singh died in the jail following some complications.The post-mortem examination has been done as per the jail manual. We will issue a probe order if the need arises," East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar said.The shelter home was operated by an NGO in Jamshedpur.Two minor girls, who are inmates of the home, lodged a police complaint on June 6 that they were sexually assaulted by several people including Singh for about four years.After the incident, about 40 children, 24 girls and 16 boys, of the government registered home were shifted to another shelter.Singh's family members demanded a probe into his death. —PTI