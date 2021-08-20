65-yr-old man commits suicide after wife’s death in J’khand

Ranchi: A 65-year-old man in Bokaro district of Jharkhand allegedly committed suicide within days of the death of his wife, the police said.

According to police, 65-year-old Nimai Razak allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house. The body of Nimai, a resident of Mayurdubi village situated in Chandankyari block, was recovered on Friday morning from his room.

"My father was in shock after the death of my mother. On the 10th day after my mother's demise, my father committed suicide. He had dinner on Thursday night with us but was not speaking to anybody after the death of my mother," said the deceased's son to the media.

On Friday morning when Nimai did not open the door of his room, his family members informed the villagers and the police. The door of his room was broken open in the presence of the police and Nimai was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.—IANS