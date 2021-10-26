JC Bose University Invited innovative ideas from Youth to promote their Start-ups initiative

Jag Mohan Thaken

Chandigarh (The Hawk) In order to encourage and support the ideas of innovative young entrepreneurs, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, in association with Startup Haryana and India Accelerator, Gurugram, has launched a State-Level 'JC Bose Haryana Start-up Contest 2021', sponsored by Digital Batuwa.

The University has invited start-up ideas from young minds on the contest theme by November 15, 2021. The event was recently launched by the Chief Minister Sh. Manohar Lal during the Alumni Meet of the University.

While giving information in this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar said that JC Bose University has developed an ecosystem for technological innovation within the University. To extend the scope of its facilities and to provide a supportive platform to the youth of State to realize their start-up dreams, the University has planned a State-Level 'JC Bose Haryana Start-up Contest 2021'. Prof. Dinesh Kumar said that the aim of this event is to encourage youth to contribute toward ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Mission’, to make the nation self-reliant.

He said that the University has developed a Technology Business Incubator (JCB-TBI) with the support provided by the Department of Information Technology Electronics and Communication, Haryana (DITECH) and one of its alumni Mohit Vohra, Founder and MD, MV Electrosystems Pvt Ltd. The Incubator facility is supported by other initiatives like IoT Lab, Co-working Space, 3D printing setup for prototyping and testing, for creation and transfer of knowledge. The University has already registered a Section-8 Company for its Technology Business Incubator under the name “J C Bose YMCA Incubation Foundation”, he added.

Detailing about the contest, Dean of Placement, Alumni and Corporate Affairs, Prof. Vikram Singh said that J.C. Bose Haryana Start-up Contest-2021 is launched with four main themes including Digital Technology, Health and Wellness, Smart Cities and Sustainability. The themes are further divided into sub-themes based on technological innovation.

For participating in this contest, the participant would have to register themselves with a brief synopsis of their proposed start-up idea by Novmber 15, 2021. The final round of the contest will be held on November 26, 2021, wherein all finalist teams and participants would have present their Business Proposals before the Investor Jury Panel. The final results will be declared on November 27, 2021.

The winner of the contest will be rewarded on November 30, 2021, the birth anniversary of Jagadish Chandra Bose, with the prizes amounting to Rs 10 lakh for the first position, Rs 5 lakh for the second position and Rs 3 lakh for the third position. The prizes will include the incubation facility at J C Bose YMCA Incubation Foundation for upto two years and upto 3 months Business Networking Support from India Accelerator, Gurugram. - JMT