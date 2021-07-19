Top commander among two LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said here.The operation, which began late last night, concluded with the killing of both the militants hiding there.Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar have congratulated the security forces for killing top commander Ishfaq Dar, alias Abu Akram, who was active since 2017 and another militant Majid Iqbal.According to a police spokesman, based on an information, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF at Check Sadiq Khan in Shopian late Sunday night.However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular house in the cordoned off area, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing at them with automatic weapons. The forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter.Additional security forces were deployed to foil any attempt by militants to escape.An Army spokesman said the operation concluded after eliminating the hiding militants who were repeatedly asked to surrender.Akram, one of the slain militants, was involved in a number of militancy-related incidents. The other militant Majid Iqbal was also involved in attack on security forces, police personnel and civilians.He said two AK rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the slain militants.With these killings, security forces have neutralized over 80 militants, including top commanders, belonging to different outfits, including LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) this year.Meanwhile, mobile internet service of all Cellular companies, has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.Additional security forces have been deployed in the adjoining areas to maintain law and order.—UNI