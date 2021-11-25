Three Terrorists Killed In Srinagar Encounter

Srinagar: Identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," police said. The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

--IANS