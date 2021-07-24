Indian Army sepoy dies during operation in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A sepoy of the Indian Army lost his life during operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, the 16 Corps, Indian Army informed on Saturday.

In a tweet, the White Knight Corps (16 Corps, Indian Army) conveyed the grief of all ranks at the demise of Sepoy Krishna Vaidya and offered condolences to his family. The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati Sector.

"GOC @whiteknight_IA and all ranks salute the braveheart Sepoy Krishna Vaidya who made the supreme sacrifice during operations on 23 Jul 2021 at Krishna Ghati Sector and offer deepest condolences to his family," the 16 Corps tweeted. (ANI)