If Taliban Follows 'Real' Islamic Sharia, They Can Become Model For World: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday if the Taliban follow 'real' Islamic Sharia in Afghanistan where rights for women, children and elderly people are specified, they can become an example for the world.

"Taliban are emerging as a reality. They must not rule Afghanistan like they did in their first term," she said. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader said the image of Taliban in their first term was against humanity and human rights, but this time if they want to rule Afghanistan they should follow the real Islamic Sharia as mentioned in the holy Quran which, specifies rights for women, children and the elderly and govern as per the model of Madina given by the prophet.

"If they (Taliban) adopt that model, then only the countries of the world will do business with them. But if God forbid they follow the methods used by them in the nineties, it will be very difficult for Afghanistan and the rest of the world," she said.

—IANS