Gunfight Breaks Out At J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Wahibug area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

—IANS