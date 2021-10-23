Civilian Killings: Bunkers Back In Srinagar After 8 Yrs

Security bunkers are making a comeback on Srinagar roads after nearly eight years and more paramilitary personnel are being deployed following the spate of civilian killings by militants in Kashmir over the past two weeks.Security bunkers manned by the central armed paramilitary forces are being set up in many areas of Srinagar where these were removed between 2011 and 2014 following the overall improvement in the security situation across Kashmir. Sources said constructing new bunkers and putting more personnel on the ground is being done to cut the free movement of militants. "The terrorists have shown that they are moving from one area to another within no time after committing terror crimes. It can only be checked by area domination and cutting the free movement," they said. Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the Valley to shore up the security apparatus, especially in Srinagar, in the wake of the civilian killings. In 2010, more than 50 security pickets and bunkers were removed in Srinagar on the recommendations made by an all-party delegation visiting Kashmir in that year. Similar recommendations were also made by a team of interlocutors appointed by the Centre in 2010. The team was headed by veteran journalist Dilip Padgaonkar and professor Radha Kumar and former information commissioner M M Ansari were its members.