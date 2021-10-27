Cases against Kashmiri students: Mehbooba accuses Centre of resorting to vindictive action

Srinagar: President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday he accused the Center of resorting to a “vindictive” action against Cashmere young people and said those steps will “further alienate” them after cases were reported against some students here for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in a T20 international cricket match.

Two cases have been registered under the Illicit Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against medical students living in shelters of the Faculty of Medicine of the Government and SKIMS Soura.

In reaction to this, the PDP president said the Center should have tried to find out why educated young people choose to identify with Pakistan.

“HM (Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Cha) ‘Mann ki baat ‘with Kashmiri youth began with a UAPA slap against medical students for celebrating Pakistan’s victory. Rather than trying to determine why educated young people choose to identify with Pakistan, the Government of India resorts to retaliatory actions. Such steps will further alienate them, “the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said on Twitter.

Shah was on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Young people from many places, including students from these two shelters, celebrated Pakistan’s victory over archrival India in the T20 in Dubai on Sunday.

—PTI