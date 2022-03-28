Back-To-back Explosions Trigger Panic In J&K's Rajouri

Two back-to-back explosions created panic in J&K’s Rajouri district on Saturday.Police sources said the two explosions took place in the main market of Kotranka town in Rajouri district on Saturday evening. “The area has been cordoned off and the nature of the explosions is being ascertained. As of now, we can say nothing except that there has been no loss of life or damage to property in these explosions,” the sources said.—IANS