3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: With the killing of one more terrorist, the number of terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shokbaba forest at Sumblar area of Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning rose to three, officials said.

"One more unidentified terrorist got killed in Aragam-Sumlar (total 3). Search operation is in progress," police said.



Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

--IANS