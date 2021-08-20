159 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, another death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 159 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the infection tally to 3,23,951, while one new fatality pushed the death count to 4,401 in the Union Territory, officials said.







Thirty-six of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 123 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.



They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 29 new cases, followed by 25 cases in Anantnag district.



The number of active cases stands at 1,141 in the Union Territory, while 3,18,409 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.



They said the mucormycosis (black fungus) case count remained unchanged at 43 as no fresh infection was reported since Thursday evening.

—PTI