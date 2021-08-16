Staunch Gandhian Subbarao Recollects 75 years Old Memoirs

Shimla (The Hawk): 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Britishers Quit India' we our slogans as we, students of 3rd and 4th standards marched on August 9,1942 in the streets of Bangalore. I was wearing Khadi clothes and the police thought I was responsible; the police put me in their lock up till the evening. My crime was shouting slogans and marching in the streets ! I felt I must do some action. After classes every day, n the evenings, some 50 of us aged 10 to 15 gathered every day for Seva Dal. We stood in lines, sang Vande Mataram, saluted the tricolour flag (with charkha in the centre), did some marching, played inexpensive games, sat for discussing our dream of freedom and finally, unfurled the flag and concluded with Jana Gana Mana.

The day August 15, 1947 came with all the thrill. Television was not yet invented. Radio was a rare luxury, mayne one house in 1,000 possessed a radio. So, as the midnight of August 14 approached, some 5000 of us gathered in front of a restaurant to listen to the commentary of the advent of freedom

The program began with Smt. Sucheta Kripalani, Smt. Hansa Mehta singing patriotic songs. Though I had been sinding those patriotic songs from many days, I felt thrilled to listen to them at that moment.

The most important content of the midnight program, obviously, was Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's historic speech in his melodious voice.

All Pandit Nehru's speeches wewe melodious music. Panditji reminded us and the world that at the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India awakens to her new horizon !

I used to hide my tricolour flag on a tree, unnoticed by the police. Now, the moment comes when the proud tricolor goes up the Vice Regal lodge (Now,the Rashtrapati Bhavan), the Central Secretaria, the Supreme Court and all important spots, where until then, the British Union Jack flag was flying .

Again, all important political and bureaucratic positions right from the Army Commandant to a District Collector, the British personnel were replaced by Indians. At the same time, however, it goes to the credit of India's own kind of non-violent freedom struggle that the British Governor General Lord Mount Baton was invited by India to continue in the same office. He had built cordial relations with Indian leaders and India had repetedly made clear that her fight was with the British rule and exploitation and not with the British people. Great Briton also receprocated the goodwill by inslalling Mahatma Gandhi's statue in front of British Parliamant !

One important question: where was Mahatma Gandhi on August 15, 1947 ? Gandhiji's concern was the well being of all Indians. So, when killings took place in Noakhali (now in Bangladesh), he rushed there and his magic followed: peace was established. Once again, he was on his way to Noakhali. But on the way, the then Premier of Bengal, Suhrawardy stopped him in Kolkata, telling him that violence in the capital of Bengal needed him more. So, on August 15, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi was at Beliaghata, Calcutta, fasting and praying for 72 hours.

Bengal Governor C. Rajagopalachari said, "Gandhiji's bringing peace in the violent Bengal was a bigger miracle than bringing freedom !



On the occasion of the 75th anniversary, events of the day 75 years ago come to my mind. Our leaders Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, ,

Dr Rajendra Prasad taking the Government, Our flags going up and many great things. I wish one more thing had happened. At that time, India's population was only 30 crores. One thought must have occured in the minds of 30 croes of Indians, "Till midnight of August 14, 1947, I was a British subject under British rule. As the clock struct 12.00 midnight, my status changed into that of a Free Citizen of my great nation, India. What does it mean ? As a free citizen

of India, I shall not speak an untruth, I shall develop the best character, I will do all that brings a good name to my Mother India



Ae we proudly celebrate the 75th anniversary of our freedom, let us remember all the freedom fighters and their sacrifices; they sacrificed their comfortable lives, some giving up their own precious lives; they sacrificed so that we may live in Free India. So, we salute them. We can never repay them for what they have given us. But, let us, on this auspicious day, think what best we can do. Let us try to build a New India from August 16, 2021. Let every India citizen decide



* I will prevent all kinds of violence in India and try to make India violence free

* I will see no Indian goes hungry; I will try to enable him/ern his or her own living and try to make India unemployment free

* I will not spoil myself by smoking or using intoxicants and will try to make intoxicants feww (Nasha mukti)

* I will be honest and use only what I earn by my work and try to build a corruption free India.

* I will keep my mind and hear broad so as to consider all Indians as my family, leading to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Global Family)

* Let us, especially we youths, be PROUD, FREE INDIAN CITIZENS, WITH NOBLE CHARACTER.