Renukaji Dam Project envisages construction of a 148 meter high Rockfill dam across river Giri in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh with live storage of 498 Million Cubic Meter (MCM). The benefits envisaged are water supply to NCT of Delhi and 40 MW (installed capacity) of incidental power production.The project is proposed to be executed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).Renuka Dam was considered in 72th meeting of Technical Advisory Committee of DoWR, RD &GR in 2000. Project was included under the National Project Scheme of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in 2008. However, it could not move forward in the absence of agreement among the basin states.An agreement amongst the Basin States for implementation of Renukaji Dam Project signed by Hon'ble Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi and Hon'ble Minister (WR, RD & GR) on 11.01.2019.Revised Cost Estimate of the project for an estimated cost of Rs. 6946.99 Cr (Price Level October'2018) has also been considered and accepted by Advisory Committee of DoWR, RD & GR, MoJS on Irrigation, Flood Control & Multipurpose Projects in its 143rd meeting held on 09.12.2019.Investment Clearance to the project has been considered and recommended by Investment Clearance Committee of DoWR, RD & GR in its 13th meeting held on 07.08.2020.Funding of the project has been approved by GoI along with implementation of PMKSY during 2021-26. As per the norms of the National Project scheme, 90% cost for the works portion of water component of the project is to be provided by Government of India. Balance 10% cost of water component is to be shared by all basin states in the ratio of allocation of water. Further, as per the agreement signed on 11.01.2019, Government of NCT Delhi has agreed to bear the 90% cost of the power component of the project, and balance 10% of power component is to be borne by Himachal Pradesh.