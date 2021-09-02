NHPC Completes Renovation & Modernization of Baira Siul Power Station in HP

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Hydroelctric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd, has indigenously renovated & modernized its 180 MW Baira Siul Power Station and commenced commercial operations. The project is in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. The Baira Siul Power Station is NHPC’s first power station which was under commercial operation since 1st April 1982 and had completed its useful life of 35 years. The renovation and modernization of all three units has been successfully completed. NHPC has commenced commercial operation of Unit #2 & Unit #1 on 00:00 Hrs. of 29.12.2019 and 00:00 Hrs. of 07.11.2020 respectively. The third Unit (Unit #3) has been declared under commercial operation on 00:00 Hrs. of 31.08.2021. As such after R&M works, NHPC has commenced commercial operation of all the three Units (3 x 60 MW) of Baira Siul Power Station. The life of Baira Siul Power Station has now been extended by another 25 years.