National Highways blocked after landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Number of roads including National Highways were closed due to landslides, shooting stones, and very heavy rainfall in Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, and Sirmaur district on Monday.Bodies of the victims in a landslide accident — eight tourists and their driver — were departed to New Delhi from Kinnaur district to hand over their family, Kinnaur Public Relation Officer Narender Sharma told UNI.He said that toll confined to nine after two tourists survived in the mishap that occurred after a boulder racing down a hill during a landslide smashed into their tempo traveller in Sangla valley of Kinnaur.They were on their way to Chhitkul from Sangala. Eight persons died on the spot and one succumbed in Sangala Primary Health Center.Mr Sharma said, one among the victims identified as an Army Lieutenant from Chhattisgarh was also handed over to the Indian Army.He said that Chhitkul Sangala Highway kept close at Batsari after the mishap.The warning of danger is not withdrawn as the spot had witnessed the deaths of three tourists a month ago.The official said that number of places in the Kinnaur district is prone to shooting stones which is common in Monsoon time.District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said that a flash flood has occurred in Tongtongche Nallha Near Tehsil Office Sangla, Tehsil Sangla on Monday morning. However, there is no loss of any life.As per the Border Road Organization (BRO), an incident of landslide occurred near Tabo village NH-505 (Sumdo Kaza road ) in Sub Division Kaza last night due to which the road has been blocked and restoration work is under process.An incident of stone slide occurred Demul & Mane link road in Kaza Sub Division last night, a PWD official said adding the road has been blocked and maintanence work is going on.DEOC Sirmour said, another incident of landslide occurred in Shilai Sub Division on Monday due to which the NH-707 closed.Nahan in Sirmaur registered 33.8 mm rain in the last 24hrs, followed by Dharmshala 33.4 mm, Mandi 28 mm, Kangra 21 mm, Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur 16 mm, Palampur in Kangra 16.50 mm and Kufri 14 mm.—UNI