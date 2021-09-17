Jai Ram Thakur Congratulates PM On 71st Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birth anniversary on behalf of the people of the State.He wished many happy returns of the day to the Prime Minister and said that during his Prime Ministership, the country has been progressing leaps and bounds. He said that Narendra Modi has launched various ambitious schemes for the upliftment of the people of the country especially vulnerable sections of the society so that they could live respectably.The Chief Minister wished the Prime Minister a very healthy and long life.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also visited the Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla today morning and distributed fruits and sweets to the patients to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion.