Haryana bans use of phrase 'Gorakh Dhanda'

Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced on Wednesday that it has banned the use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda', generally used to describe unethical practices.

According to an official statement, a decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the word as it 'hurts' the sentiments of Sant Gorakhnath's followers.