TMC seeks Goa CM Sawant’s resignation; Mamata posters torn in Panjim

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Goa TMC unit submitted a memorandum to Goa governor Sreedharan Pillai seeking the resignation of chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wanted the chief minister removed after the strong words were spoken against him by former Goa governor Satya Pal Malik, who is presently the governor of Meghalaya.

Malik had, in a television interview, aired on Monday, said that chief minister Sawant had not handled the situation well during the lockdown periods and also there were many complaints against him during his tenure in Goa.

The TMC letter urged the present governor, Pillai, to ask the state government to publish a white paper regarding purchase and expenditure during the pandemic to restore people’s faith in the government and immediate resignation of the CM and announce investigation by an independent agency.

The letter mentions that over 3,000 people have died during COVID to fill the pockets of the chief minister of Goa and that this cannot be overlooked. The letter also accused the CM of being involved in multiple cases of corruption during Covid-19. “From monopoly of oxygen procurement being given to Arlem-based M/S Scoop Industries which led to massive shortage of oxygen during the second wave to ventilators being purchased at by the government at four times the actual cost…,” mentioned the letter.

In yet another letter to the governor, the party mentioned about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the police being perceived by the public as a caged parrot.

In a related development, posters of the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were found torn at locations in Goa on Tuesday.

The party had put up posters at various locations in Panjim ahead of Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa on October 28.

The party tweeted: “It's a SHAME that the @BJP4Goa govt has to resort to such cheap tactics to defame the one woman that all of #Goa is waiting for!

Ahead of @MamataOfficial's visit, BJP miscreants made a shoddy attempt to destroy our branding that featured Didi.

Is this democratic in any way?”