TMC, Congress Spar Over Goa Alliance Chances

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Congress for failing to stitch an anti-BJP alliance for the sake of Goans, TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma, on Friday, went on record to expose how senior Congress leader and Goa in-charge P Chidambaram had lied about not being given a concrete proposal for an alliance in Goa.

Addressing the media along with Goa TMC mahila president Avita Bandodkar and Goa TMC youth president Jayesh Shetgaonkar, Varma stated, “I had gone to meet Chidambaram at his house in Delhi on December 24 at 1:30pm. I went with the proposal that given the situation in Goa, and with the focus on removing the divisive BJP from the state, we must unite. I sat with him for one hour with a concrete plan, but he failed to respond. Both Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi failed to rise above their narrow politics and vision even for the sake of Goans.”

Elaborating how the Congress had failed as the main Opposition party, Varma said, “Since 2012, the Congress party under the current leadership has lost 90% of the elections that they have fought. If the Congress party cannot deliver, they should let someone else take charge.”

He further added, “Today, the real strength or the only unifier of the opposition is Mamata Banerjee.”

Calling out BJP’s false propaganda that TMC was here to divide votes, the former IFS officer said, “It’s actually the Congress that wants the opposition vote divided.”

Goa TMC mahila president Bandodkar said, “Didi is the only one who can fight the fascist BJP. How can Congress blame us for splitting votes when back in 2017 they were the ones who disrespected the people’s mandate. Didn’t Congress MLAs jump to the BJP back then?’

Trinamool national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday, had spoken against Chidambaram for misleading Goenkars and for failing to stitch an alliance in the larger interest of the people of Goa.

Refuting the Congress’ charge that the TMC was trying to split the opposition vote, Abhishek, on a three-day visit to Goa, said, “Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call way back in October to all like-minded parties (anti-BJP forces) to unite in order to oust the BJP in Goa. TMC went out of the way and reached out to everyone. The MGP responded positively while the others did not. Had we wanted to split the Congress vote we would have gone to Punjab, Rajasthan or other Congress-ruled states.”

Making the case for Pavan Varma, Abhishek said the senior leader had visited PC’s house on December 24 with a plan. “But he failed to rise above his own petty goals. He even failed to come to the table to talk about a possible alliance.”

Throwing up a challenge to the Congress Goa in-charge, Abhishek said, “If anything I say is wrong, let Chidambaram file a defamation case against me. TMC will not be a silent spectator.”

Directly hitting out at the former Union finance minister Abhishek said, “Congress is in an unspoken alliance with the BJP. Every vote to the Congress is a direct vote to the BJP. If Congress fails to defeat the BJP then Chidambaram should take moral responsibility and should be the first person to resign.”