Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Falerio joins TMC Along With 9 Other Leaders

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Falerio on Wednesday formally joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee and MP Saugata Roy.

Soon after joining the ruling party in West Bengal, Falerio said that he had joined the TMC to bring together the Congress family to fight the ‘devious’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Congress is fragmented now. There is TMC, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Indira Congress, etc. So, I will unite the Congress to fight the BJP. The BJP has taken India and Goa behind by at least 45 years. A credible alternate face is needed in Goa,” claimed Falerio, adding that even through the use of central agencies the BJP couldn’t break the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Falerio also claimed that he had joined politics just to serve the people.

“I started my political journey from the west and now I have reached the east and the sole idea is to serve people,” Falerio said, urging all the Congressmen to unite against BJP.

Notably, along with Falerio 10 more leaders, including Sahitya Akademi Award winner and poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates’ Association president Antonio Monteiro, Clovis Da Costa, Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar, Former MLA from MGP Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik, Vijay Poi and Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik joined the Trinamool Congress.

Taking further potshots at the BJP, Falerio alleged that there is an ‘economic breakdown’ in Goa and pan-India.

“There is an economic breakdown. Administration has totally collapsed in Goa. In a verdict the Supreme Court had asked the BJP government to find out Rs 35,000cr that was looted in an illegal mining case but still nothing has been done. The Mhadei river, which is the lifeline of 60% of Goa's population of Goa has been diverted to Karnataka. Only Didi can be an alternative there,” further mentioned the 7-time Navelim MLA.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the TMC’s fight is not against Congress but the BJP.

“If Congress isn’t doing anything, we can’t be sitting idle. We need to save India, and for that it is essential to defeat the BJP. Congress has been in the national opposition space for the last seven years and the TMC has been consistently defeating the BJP,” claimed Abhishek.

TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that there will be many more joining-ins in Goa on Thursday under TMC Lok Sabha MP Prasun Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MPs Shantanu Sen, Derek O’ Brien and state minister Manoj Tiwary.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said, “Nabanna's being used as TMC party office. The Bhabanipur candidate is discussing tomorrow's poll with Goa TMC appointees at state secretariat? Regular breach of administrative protocols. Wonder if Chief Secretary is typing appointment letters on TMC letterheads. EC is sleeping?”