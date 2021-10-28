Buzz on TMC pact with regional parties as Mamata arrives in Goa

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Goa late in the evening in Goa on Thursday, after completing her 5-day tour of north Bengal.

The Goa Trinamool unit tweeted just after her landing in the state: “Today is a historic day! Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial is in Goa.

This is only the beginning...a New Dawn is bound to shine upon the entire state.

A New Dawn that will bring with itself REAL DEVELOPMENT, REAL GROWTH & REAL DEMOCRACY!

Goa is READY FOR CHANGE! #GoenchiNaviSakal.”

Just ahead of her arrival, the party had tweeted: All of #Goa is ready for the FIERCEST leader of this nation, the only sitting woman CM of this country - @MamataOfficial”

Her first visit to the coastal state after her third straight win in West Bengal is significant. With a host of Congress leaders from Goa already joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by sitting MLA and former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro.

With speculations that Mamata’s TMC is set to contest all the 40 assembly seats, it is expected by political pundits that her party might stitch in alliances with regional parties such as Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) to gain a toehold in Goa.

In a setback of sorts to the TMC’s efforts of a pact with the GFP, the latter, on Thursday denied having any alliance with the former. There were reports that the party spokesperson and general secretary (organisation) Durgadas Kamat ruled out anything to do with TMC.

The party chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday had rejected the overtures by the Trinamool Congress, saying his was a party rooted in Goa and that there was no question of merging it with another.

Sardesai, whose party has three MLAs in the 40-member state assembly, however had said, “I am still open to an alliance with a party that is serious about defeating the BJP.”

Sardesai’s earlier reference of “awaken the Durga in each of us” gave rise to speculations of a possible alliance with the TMC.

There were also reports of the Trinamool Congress in talks with the MGP but its leaders too denied having any pact with the TMC.

After a section of Congress leaders joined the TMC, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar had said that the TMC and AAP have come to Goa to divide Congress votes. “They want to split the Congress votes and help the BJP,” he said in an interview to a national media,” Chodankar had said.

It would be interesting to see what the TMC will announce during Mamata Banerjee’s short stay in Goa.