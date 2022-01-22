Abhishek visit to Goa on Sunday may firm up Shiv Sena alliance

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): With assembly polls in Goa scheduled on February 14 and the pace of political activities gaining momentum, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may once again be in Goa.

Abhishek, who just returned from the tourist state on Thursday, is expected to focus on the finalization of the list of candidates for the polls during his probable three-day visit.

It has been amply made clear by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that Goa is an important pit stop for the party with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee twice visiting Goa in December. Abhishek too has been a regular visitor to the state.

The Trinamool has already announced the names of candidates for 11 of the 40-seat assembly. During his last visit, Abhishek had announced the names of the office bearers of the block organization from the state along with the list of candidates. Since the Trinamool has an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), it is expected that candidates for the remaining seats will be finalized after consultation with the western party, which secured three seats in the last assembly polls.

However, the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has also shown interest in getting into an alliance with the Trinamool in Goa. So, apart from MGP, Abhishek’s visit to Goa may also discuss seat sharing with the Shiv Sena, say party insiders. The TMC has fielded candidates in 11 of the 40 seats and the MGP in eight seats. That leaves 21 seats yet to be finalized. Sources said the TMC MP is expected to take a final call on the seat-sharing deal after holding consultations with its pre-poll partner MGP and Shiv Sena.

The ruling party in Bengal is trying to win in Goa with a strong list of candidates, which also includes two former chief ministers. It hopes to put up strong candidates in the remaining seats too. Abhishek may also be holding organizational meetings within the party. He may also be firming up the campaigning programme with the local leaders.

On Saturday, TMC announced a list of its star campaigners for Goa polls, which includes the TMC chairperson Mamata, Abhishek, Luizinho Faleiro, former Union minister and singer Babul Supriyo, tennis legend Leander Paes, former cricketer Kirti Azad among others.

Meanwhile, national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Dilip Ghosh, commenting on Abhishek’s frequent visits to Goa, said that now is the season to visit Goa. “Many people go there during this time. A few days ago, Abhishek returned from there but it was not clear what had changed hence. There is no hope in Tripura for them, so they hope Goa may bring some cheer to them. The TMC has nothing to do there as the party is just a spectator in Goa politics,” said Ghosh.