Former Goa CM Faleiro May Join TMC Tomorrow

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after resigning from the Congress, two-time former Goa chief minister CM Luizinho Faleiro and a sitting legislator, along with few others reached Kolkata amid intense speculation of him joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Faleiro was accompanied by several other leaders from Goa.

According to poll strategist I-Pac sources, Faleiro will be joining Trinamool Congress on Wednesday evening.

The senior politician from Goa holds importance for the Trinamool Congress as the leader could play a vital role in TMC's scheme of things in the northeast. Faleiro was earlier the northeast in-charge for the Congress for many years.

Notably West Bengal fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen welcomed Faleiro and his supporters in Kolkata.

Less than 24 hours ago, Faleiro in his press conference in Goa after his resignation had termed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s as a ‘streetfighter’ and lauded her courage to take the fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp.

“Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping BJP from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment. She can bring the country back on the tracks of development and progress,” Faleiro was heard saying.

While resigning from the Congress MLA post, Faleiro took to Twitter and said, “Today my Goa is bleeding & suffering due to the BJP administration. I want to bring a NEW DAWN to Goa & start a new movement in the state. And I appeal to all Goans to join me. GOA NEEDS A CREDIBLE ALTERNATIVE.”

The BJP Goa spokesperson Sharmad Raiturkar, on the development said that the party will approach people to vote on the basis of development done by the BJP and also that TMC’s entry to Goa won’t affect the BJP.

It may be pertinent to mention that with little over four months for the assembly polls in Goa, the state has started witnessing heightened political developments already. The fight for the 40-member assembly in Goa is set to get fiercer for the ruling BJP under the leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant.

Apart from the TMC, another party which has joined the bandwagon is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal recently held a press conference announcing its arrival in the tourist haven with a slew of measures and sops for the voters.

“Not just in normal days, even during the pandemic, the BJP had served the people of Goa. So, on the basis of work done, the people will vote for the BJP. The party is not at all worried about the entry of TMC or AAP in Goa,” claimed Raiturkar.