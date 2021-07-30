Former CM Jagadish Shettar decides to stay out of new Karnataka cabinet

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Citing his seniority, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has decided not to be part of the new government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Shettar, who served as Industries Ministers in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, said his self-respect and consciousness do not allow him to join the new cabinet in the state.

"I don't know whom will they take into the cabinet. I'm an MLA and I was the party president and worked as an opposition leader as well. That's why I have said that I don't want to join the cabinet as being the senior and former Chief Minister. I was a minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet because he was a senior. I was Chief minister and I'm a senior member. My respect, my self-respect my conscience doesn't allow me to join the cabinet. I don't want to be in the cabinet," Shettar told the media.

Reacting to Shettar's decision, new Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said he will speak to the senior leader on the matter. "I have a lot of respect for him. He's a senior leader. I was supposed to meet him, have spoken to him on phone," the new CM said. (ANI)