Delhi's Pride Rakesh, AAP's Envy

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Just appointed Delhi Police boss Rakesh Asthana is being widely termed as "Delhi's pride, AAP's envy" as Central Home Ministry, PMO, all directly, indirectly related units are full of praises for his repeatedly "completing all tasks as briefed". All those tasks bore desired results to the core, assert his compatriots spread in different parts of the country. Expectedly, predictably, of course, he is being strongly opposed by Delhi's ruling AAP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They do not want him as credibility wise, he is not above board vis-a-vis AAP. How, why? Because of his handling (in)famous Godhra episode in Gujarat among many such others.

According to AAP persona close to Kejriwal, Asthana in Delhi is surely foreseen as "spoiling the current strongly pervasive secular fabric in Delhi, riots, bloody clashes, macabre scenes, the very communal amity, deteriorated law and order, out-of-control-outsiders in Delhi etc and Asthana turning Nelson's eye toward it only to finally pounce upon them unabated. Also, according to current rules, he will take orders from L-G Anil Baijal, appointed by Amit Shah headed Union Home Ministry in iconic North Block at the Raisina Hill, pride of India. Asthana is Centre-appointed, thus, is directly under Baijal who, according to Government orders duly, naturally is duly directing Asthana what to do as 'top most' boss of DP (Delhi Police).

Under the circumstances, it is only obvious that Kejriwal is opposing Asthana. It is also confidently forecasted that in the coming days, the friction between Asthana and Kejriwal will intensify as Asthana will start asserting his position/powers (to the fullest). What's more? According to DP, Asthana, whatever Kejriwal and company say about him or oppose him, the fact is, will surely ensure "proper, desired law and order situation in Delhi and around. Also, where, when needed, he will use his official powers to the fullest to keep Delhi 'safe and sound and secure'."Thus, Asthana is need of hour in Delhi especially when its assembly elections are due that is being foreseen as going to be 'bloody' preparations toward that already under way in full swing. Before it becomes another 'Godra', an "Asthana like persona, fully experienced in successfully handling Godra, is surely needed to nip it in the budding stage now itself to preempt all types of expected violence during Delhi Assembly Elections electioneering, elections, vote counting, election results announcements, opine officers.