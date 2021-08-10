Dehi CM approves Rs 10L to family of minor who was raped & killed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 9-year-old girl who was allegedly subjected to sexual assault before being murdered near Delhi Cantonment's old Nangal area.Sources said that the girl's family will be provided financial aid from the government. "Chief Minister has granted approval for compensation of Rs 10 lakh, which will be provided to girl's family," sources told IANS.Kejriwal had announced to provide financial aid during his visit to the family on August 4.After meeting with the family, Kejriwal had also ordered for magisterial probe in the matter, in which 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by four people at a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi."Will give financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and there will be a magisterial inquiry into the matter. Top lawyers will be engaged to get the culprits punished. The Central government should take strict steps to improve law and order situation in Delhi, we will cooperate fully," Kejriwal had said on August 4 after meeting with the family of the minor.So far in the case, Delhi police have arrested four persons, including a priest of the crematorium, and have booked them under sections pertaining to rape, murder and threatening charges, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.The incident was brought into light after girl's family along with neighbours staged protest in the locality (at Pankha road) and demanded death penalty for the four men and speedy justice through a fast-track court.The four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl have been remanded to the custody of Delhi Police for three days on Monday.The girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.Those arrested have been identified as Radhey Shyam, 55, Salim, 55, Laxmi Narayan, 49, and Kuldeep, 63.