Congress women's wing head Sushmita Dev quits party

President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev quit the party on Monday.Dev, in her resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, thanked the Congress leader for her guidance and opportunities.She said she was about to 'begin a new chapter of public service'.Dev also changed her bio on Twitter, where she now describes herself as a 'former member: Indian National Congress' and 'former president All India Mahila Congress'.She represented Silchar Lok Sabha constituency between 2014 and 2019.She was among the Congress leaders whose accounts were locked by Twitter due to the pictures of the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi.—UNI